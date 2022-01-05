Hydrogen fuel cars power lessons on skills of future

The free lessons are the first in a series of ‘in-a-box’ activities designed and funded by Future U and are designed to inspire students to take an interest in careers in the energy and low carbon sector when they finish school.

Schools can apply for the boxes to be delivered free containing a self-assembly model car with a fuel cell that produces hydrogen from water to power the car motor.

The box also includes a lesson plan on low carbon energy sources of the future, plus details of careers available and the education paths available to land a job in the growing sector.

Oliver Norris of Future U testing one of the Hydrogen fuel cell cars

Other boxes in the series will include advanced manufacturing, where students will learn the basics of building jet planes on a limited budget, plus lessons focusing on digital skills, food and agriculture, health, tourism and culture.

Energy and low carbon makes up one of the six industrial sectors identified by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership as ‘Pillars of Growth’ where the local jobs of the future will be focused, with students being trained up and encouraged to explore career paths to secure jobs in the industries.

Andy Foulds at Future U said: “These identikit boxes are a full careers lesson for teachers and get students to think about future careers in sectors which we know will grow and require local workers very soon.

“It also allows student to get excited about what the low carbon agenda can offer Lancashire and the opportunities that come with that. Hopefully colleges can use these kits to get children thinking about their next move after school and pursuing a quality career in the green energy sector.”

Future U works across Lancashire to increase career and higher education aspirations for young people and encourage teenagers to think about studying at university and their career aspirations.

Since the start of the project in 2017, Future U has delivered over 1,100 careers activities across 70 schools and colleges in the area.