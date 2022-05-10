Gas pipes workers begin industrial action which could have an effect in Lancashire

The GMB union said that despite the fact that nearly 2,000 GMB members voted to walk out in a strike ballot last month, the union was only calling on members to take part in an overtime ban from 00:01 on Tuesday, May 10 after giving the company a chance to improve its offer.

The overtime ban includes stopping working additional hours and members will withdraw from pre-planned overtime to cover gaps in rosters and sick leave and could potentially cause outages at homes and businesses throughout five regions in England; North West, East and West Midlands, East Anglia and North London.

Workers rejected a below inflation pay increase of 2 per cent for 2021 and 4 per cent from July 22, saying that with inflation running at 9 per cent, the deal amounted to a real terms pay cut.

Thousands of field force workers at gas giant Cadent are beginning industrial action over pay

The union pointed out that Cadent, which looks after the gas mains infrastructure in Lancashire, made an operating profit of £901m in 2021, while CEO Steve Fraser was paid £1.4m in 2020/21.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “Despite members voting overwhelmingly for strike action, as a gesture of goodwill members will begin with a short term overtime ban.

"But workers will not hesitate to escalate to strike action if the company doesn’t come back to the table with an improved pay offer.

‘It shows how out of step senior management are; they’re just not listening to their employees and the problems facing working people across the country.”

“Senior management on big salaries may be insulated from cost-of-living crisis but their employees are not.

“Cadent can afford to give workers a pay rise to help workers make ends meet, they are choosing not too. It’s plain greed.