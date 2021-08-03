Fridges empty at Sainbury's supermarket in Bamber Bridge due to 'coolant leak'

A number of refrigerator aisles have been closed off to the public at the Sainbury's store in Cuerden Way today (August 3)

Staff have reportedly told shoppers the issue is due to a gas leak in the refrigeration system.

Pictures from the store show how the aisles have been stripped of food, with staff removing perishable items from the shelves.

Signs placed at the end of each aisle say: "Due to unforeseen circumstances our fridges are temporarily out of use.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Sainbury's has been approached for comment.

