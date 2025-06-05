Thousands are backing a growing campaign calling for fairer access to bus travel ✍️

There are growing calls to extend free bus travel to all over-60s in England, matching the rest of the UK

A petition has passed 63,000 signatures, calling the current rules ‘unjust’ and demanding equal access

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already offer free bus travel from age 60

In England, eligibility starts at 66, unless local authorities choose to fund extra support

The Government says councils now have funding that could be used to expand concessions locally

Pressure is mounting on the UK Government to extend free bus travel to all over-60s in England, as thousands back a fast-growing petition demanding the same support already available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Currently, older residents in those nations can travel free on buses once they hit 60 — but in England, eligibility kicks in only at state pension age (currently 66), and even then, only during off-peak times.

Outside of London and a handful of areas like Merseyside, it’s down to cash-strapped councils to offer any additional help — leading campaigners to call the system “unjust”.

The petition, now at over 63,000 signatures, urges the Government to “extend free bus travel to all people over 60 years old in England outside London”, arguing that the existing policy unfairly penalises people based on geography and has not kept pace with changing work and travel patterns.

The petition reads: “Currently, people in England who do not live in London are not entitled to free bus travel until they reach the state pension age, which we believe has changed dramatically.

“As people get older some over 60s drive less and less, therefore we believe we need equality on public transport.”

Labour MP Markus Campbell-Savours raised the issue in Parliament, asking what assessment had been made of how free travel for the over-60s might affect social inclusion, the economy, or the environment.

In a written response, Transport Minister Simon Lightwood acknowledged the demand but warned of high costs.

He said: “The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) provides free off-peak bus travel to those with eligible disabilities and those of state pension age, currently 66.

“The ENCTS costs around £700 million annually and any changes to the statutory obligations would need to be carefully considered for financial sustainability.”

But he also noted that £712 million has been allocated to local authorities across England for the 2025–26 financial year — funding that could be used to extend travel concessions if councils choose to do so.

While there's no national mandate to lower the eligibility age for free bus travel, it's possible that more local councils in England may introduce free bus travel for people over 60, but this depends on decisions made by individual councils.

If you're interested in whether your local council plans to introduce or extend free bus travel for over-60s, it's advisable to contact them directly or check their official website for the most current information.

