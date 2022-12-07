News you can trust since 1886
Food hygiene ratings Preston: The one and two star restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022

Six Preston eateries were handed a one star rating following assessments by food safety officers this year, while a further five received a score of two-out-of-five.

By Colin Ainscough
14 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 11:35am

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 6, 2022):

Photo: FSA

2. 3 Monkeys Sandwich Bar

3 Monkeys Sandwich Bar / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 16a Adelphi Street / Preston / PR1 7BE / Rated 1 star / Inspected November 8, 2022

Photo: Google

3. Al-Barakah

Al-Barakah / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 25 Langcliffe Road / Preston / PR2 6UE / Rated 1 star / Inspected October 12, 2022

Photo: Google

4. Fat Twins Preston Limited

Fat Twins Preston Limited / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 15-17 Manchester Road / Preston / PR1 3YH / Rated 1 star / Inspected March 8, 2022

Photo: Google

