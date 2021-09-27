Fire breaks out at Cuerden Valley Park cafe and visitor centre

Fire crews were called to the park building in Berkeley Drive, off Shady Lane, at around 8.20am.

Details on the incident are limited at this stage, but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.

Reports suggest a fire had started underneath the building, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Fire crews were called to Cuerden View Cafe this morning (Monday, September 27). Pic: Robert Taylor

It is not yet clear how much damage has been caused, but Cuerden View Cafe says it will stay closed "until further notice."

"Due to unforeseen circumstances café will be closed until further notice," it said in a post on its Facebook page this morning.

No injuries have been reported and Lancashire Police are believed to be involved in the investigation.

The force and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.

