Facebook down: How our readers filled the time during social media outage

To some it felt like a long six hours. To others, certainly less so.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:32 pm

With Facebook, Instagram and What’s App hit by significant technical issues on Monday night, we asked you how you filled the void.

And you didn’t let us down...

Allan Durham: Chatted to my wife, actually she's a really nice person, so I'm going to do it again real soon.....

Facebook was hit by a major outage on Monday night

Tim Picton: Discovered TikTok

Sylvia Thompson: Well !! If I’d known it was widespread I wouldn’t have spent so much time trying to sort it out and would have had a better nights sleep.

Judith Emery: There's more to life!

Kirsty Rawlinson: Wow fill the time! Spend time with my kids like I always do I have facebook but doesnt rule my life

Angela Buckley: Stared at a wall wondering why my boyfriend wasn't messaging me back!

Tony Bartley: Built a time machine in the back bedroom.

Leigh-Marie Davis: Spoke to my family, found out my sister doesn't work at woolworths anymore

Simon Coope: Found out the guy who lives in the spare bedroom is actually my son

