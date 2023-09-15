‘Elite’ hygiene: The 30 cleanest takeaways, chippy’s and sandwich shops in Preston - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2023
We have checked out the City Council’s Scores on the Doors website to see which eateries have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.
It’s worth noting that at no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.
These Preston takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award: