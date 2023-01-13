Dog friendly pubs: Here are 11 places to eat and drink in Preston with your four-legged friend
When you are out and about around Preston, knowing where you and your dog will be welcome is a must.
So, no matter whether you are popping out for a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these are the places in and around Preston that will welcome you and your four-legged companion any day of the week.
