Dog friendly pubs: Here are 11 places to eat and drink in Preston with your four-legged friend

When you are out and about around Preston, knowing where you and your dog will be welcome is a must.

By The Newsroom
12 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:33pm

So, no matter whether you are popping out for a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these are the places in and around Preston that will welcome you and your four-legged companion any day of the week.

Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]

1. Looking for a dog friendly pub?

11 dog friendly pubs to eat and drink in Preston

Photo: Google

2. 1842 Bar

Well-behaved dogs are welcome 18 1842 Bar in Exchange Square in the city - and they get a bowl of water.

Photo: Google

3. The Fleece

The Fleece in Liverpool Road, Penwortham also welcomes well behaved pooches.

Photo: Google

4. The Walton Fox

The Walton Fox, Craven Drive, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 6BZ. Say they are the best dog-friendly pub in the area. Dogs welcome in the bar area...

Photo: Google

