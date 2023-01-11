What causes damp?

The risk of damp and mould is almost inevitable if you aren’t heating your home enough. Both of these are caused by excessive moisture in buildings, and mould emits spores which can cause a variety of health effects.

Andrew Bradshaw, co-founder and partner at RTC said: “Adequate heating and ventilation in domestic properties is the main prevention of problems associated with condensation and mould growth and, one without the other, will normally not be sufficient in preventing them from being an issue."

Karen Birchall is fed up of damp in her flat on Park Road

However, Winny Tree Properties, a Blackpool estate agent, said in a recent article that an increasing number of tenants are not heating their flats properly as they are concerned about rising fuel bills.

What are the health risks of damp and mould?

Babies and young children, the elderly and those with allergies and asthma are likely to suffer averse reactions to mould.

For those with allergies, breathing in or touching mould spores can cause severe reactions, including asthma attacks, fever and shortness of breath, while for others, mould can bring on a runny nose, red or itchy eyes and irritated skin.

Andrew Bradshaw shares his expert tips in mould and damp prevention

Karen Birchall, 46, has asthma and said the green and black mould in her bedroom became so bad that she had to stop sleeping in there and move into her lounge, which is now starting to be affected by damp as well.

She said: "I have asthma, so I was worried about how it would affect that. After a while I had to move out of that room and sleep in the lounge but now that is started to be affected too.”

How can mould and damp affect my property?

It will initially affect walls, ceilings, bedding, clothes, furniture and carpets, as well as producing musty smells and damp conditions.

But, over time, it can lead to more serious problems.

Andrew Bradshaw added: “Properties will suffer, start to deteriorate and cause the owners and tenants even more financial implications.

“Furthermore, the risk to health that damp conditions can cause should not be ignored, especially with the very young, old and vulnerable.”

How can I reduce mould and damp in my home?

Andrew is recognised as one of the North West’s foremost authorities in damp problems and was involved with an innovative flood resilience project in Cumbria, which won the Environment Agency’s project excellence award for climate resilience.

He has shared his top tips to help keep damp and mould at bay.

Try keeping your heating on longer at a lower temperature. This will help to maintain a higher ambient temperature in the fabric of the building (and it’s more cost effective).

Keep the door to the bathroom closed. Moisture from bathrooms and kitchens can cause mould to form in other rooms and areas of the property, such as behind the bed.

Use an extractor fan in the kitchen and bathroom and don’t switch them off at the isolation switch.

Avoid drying clothes internally, or dry them in the bathroom with the door shut and windows open.

