Cocktail and coffee bar coming to Bamber Bridge town centre

The venture will see a former carpet shop on Station Road converted into the town’s latest drinking destination.

South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to grant permission for the venue, which will also serve snacks, but will not prepare hot food.

A report from planning officers stated that, in the wake of the pandemic, the proposed development was considered to “add to the vitality and viability” of an established row of retail and hospitality premises and “increase the night-time economy” in the town.

The vacant premises on Station Road in Bamber Bridge set to become a cocktail and coffee bar

The business will be based in between a takeaway and the Beer Box – an existing drinking establishment.

It was concluded that the new outlet would not have an undue impact on neighbouring properties, which include residential flats above other nearby commercial premises.

The operators of the proposed venture had applied for the business to operate seven days a week between 9am and 11pm. However, in order to ensure consistency with the Beer Box venue, the council has stipulated that the new bar can open until 11.30pm Monday to Friday, midnight on Saturdays and 11pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Conditions on the approval ban the performance of live music and do not permit outside seating.