Unlike previous years, bin collections across central Lancashire will remain relatively unaffected by the festive period, due to both Christmas and New Year falling on weekends.

Here is our handy guide to this year's collection times:

-- Preston Council bin collection changes:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bins are sure to be clinking over Christmas

Preston City Council has confirmed that while most bin collections will remain unaffected, there is the possibility of some changes on Monday, December 27, 2021, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and Monday, January 3, 2022

Residents who are affected by the Christmas period changes will be notified on their grey bin handle. Alternatively, bin collection times can be checked online.

Garden waste collections will stop on Friday, December 17 and will start again on Monday, January 17.

-- Chorley Council bin collection changes:

The council says there will be no change to bin collections over the Christmas period. Residents can check their bin collection dates HEREThere will however be no garden waste collections between December 25 and January 9.

-- South Ribble Council bin collection changes:

According to the council website: "All domestic waste and recycling collections from the 20 December to 3 January will be collected as normal." To check exact dates for your street click HEREGarden waste collections will stop on Friday, December 24 and the service will recommence on Monday, January 24.