Cheers! Preston customers raise a glass INDOORS as pubs and bars open fully for first weekend since lockdown restrictions are eased
The beer was flowing indoors on Saturday, as Preston's pubs and bars welcomed customers inside for the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were relaxed further.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:14 am
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:16 am
This week, the country took 'Step Three' out of lockdown as the Government continued to rollout its roadmap.
The latest changes allowed entertainment and hospitality venues to begin welcoming visitors indoors for the first time since national lockdown began in January.
And while some restrictions and rules remain, people have been enjoying drinks and meals out with friends and family, while also being protected from the elements.
Our photographer was out and about to capture the scenes.
