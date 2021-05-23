Cheers! Preston customers raise a glass INDOORS as pubs and bars open fully for first weekend since lockdown restrictions are eased

This week, the country took 'Step Three' out of lockdown as the Government continued to rollout its roadmap.

The latest changes allowed entertainment and hospitality venues to begin welcoming visitors indoors for the first time since national lockdown began in January.

And while some restrictions and rules remain, people have been enjoying drinks and meals out with friends and family, while also being protected from the elements.

Our photographer was out and about to capture the scenes.

1. Enjoying food and drink in Review Bar.

2. Preston on Saturday afternoon in Review Bar

3. Laura and Bella Bruce with Rose Mason

4. Preston on Saturday afternoon in 1842.