And passengers are being urged to check if their services are affected - with three routes being removed altogether and 14 others revised.

The company says around half of its 33 routes will be unaffected by the new schedule. But six services to and from the Royal Preston Hospital will either be scrapped or revised.

Scrapped

Preston Bus is changing half its services from Monday.

Three routes will no longer operate from tomorrow. They are:

No 14 - Preston Bust Station to Holme Slack via St George's Road and Deepdale Shopping Park.

No 49 - Preston Bus Station to the Royal Preston Hospital via Deepdale Road and Longsands Lane.

No 88 - Larches to RPH, via Savick, Cottam, Ingol and Cadley Causeway.

The new Preston Bus route map (from Monday).

Revised timetables

Seven services will have their timetables changed from tomorrow. They are:

No 8 - Preston Bus Station to Moor Nook.

No 19 - Preston Bus Station to RPH.

Preston Bus are axing three services and changing others.

No 23 - Preston Bus Station to RPH via Plungington.

No 25a - Mellor Brook to Blackburn.

No 35 - Preston to Tanterton.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling from Monday.

No 76 - St Annes to Lytham, Kirkham, Poulton and Blackpool.

No 78 - St Annes to Lytham, Kirkham and Great Eccleston via Warton, Freckleton, Wisham and Elswick.

Revised routes and timetables

Six services will have both their routes and timetables revised "to improve service reliability." They are:

No 31 - Preston to Lea via Savick. The company explained: "We have adjusted the route in Lea and Savick to no longer serve the Thornpark/Hawthorne Crescent loop, as well as Ainsdale Drive and Lea Road. Savick Way turning circle will be served on both inward and outwards journeys.

No 43 - Preston to Royal Preston Hospital via Fulwood. Preston Bus said: "The route and timetable has been revised, amending the route in Cottam to serve parts of the new East-West Link Road between Hoyles Lane and Lightfoot Lane (when it opens).

"In Preston City Centre, the service will be routed via the University Quarter and Corporation Street, maintaining reasonable access to the railway station. With weight restrictions in place on the current route, this adjustment is required to enable the option of using full-sized buses allowing for increased capacity at peak times.

"This direct service links the City Centre with Fulwood Royal Preston Hospital via the University, Tom Benson Way, Cottam and Fulwood Lightfoot Lane. The service will continue to operate up to every 30 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime. In conjunction with Service 44, the frequency between the City Centre and Cottam will remain up to every 15 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime. The hourly Sunday daytime service will also continue to operate throughout the whole route."

No 44 - Preston to Cottam via Ashton. The company said: "The route and timetable has been revised to improve overall service reliability the route will now serve Cadley Mill Lane and Fylde Road to directly serve the Railway Station.

"The service will continue to operate up to every 30 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime. In conjunction with Service 43 the frequency between the City Centre and Cottam will remain up to every 15 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime. The hourly Sunday daytime service will also continue to operate between the City Centre and Ingol.

No 45 - Preston to Blackburn via Broughton – Whittingham – Longridge. Preston Bus explained: "The timetable has been revised, to allow services to work together between Preston and Broughton. The service will continue to operate in conjunction with Service 46, enhancing the service frequency between Preston and Longridge via Broughton and Whittingham.

"The service will continue to operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime and two-hourly Sunday daytime service. In conjunction with Service 46 the frequency between Preston City Centre and Longridge via Broughton, Goosnargh and Whittingham will remain up to every 30 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime and now every hour during Sunday daytime."

No 46 - Preston to Longridge via Woodplumpton – Broughton – Whittingham. "The route and timetable has been revised, adjusting the service between Preston and Woodplumpton to operate more direct via Ashton Lane Ends and the University Quarter, removing Cadley Mill Lane now served by Service 44, with a new Sunday Service being added.

"This will offer a more direct service from the outer sections of the route together with offering a new link through to the University Quarter and Corporation Street areas of the city centre, improving access to the railway station. The service will operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime and a new two-hourly Sunday daytime service.”

No 48 - Preston to Lea via Holme Slack – Longsands – RPH – Cottam. "This new service will operate between Preston and Lea via Holme Slack (as per the Service 14 route), then via Ronaldsway and Cromwell Road to Longsands, restoring a bus service for this area, and onto Royal Preston Hospital via Fulwood Asda (as per the Service 49 route) before extending via Garstang Road, Lytham Road, Cadley, Tanterton, Cottam to Larches and Lea (covering the Service 88 route).

"This will restore a more direct service across north Preston linking east and west to both the Hospital and key employment areas. The new Service 48 timetable will operate up to every 30 minutes between Preston and Royal Preston Hospital and extending every hour through to Lea during Monday to Saturday daytime. A new Sunday daytime service operating on the eastern side of the route between Preston and Fulwood Asda will be introduced."