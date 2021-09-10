These are the indoor and outdoor car boot sales in September and October

Everyone loves to grab a bargain, and there is no better place to pick up a great deal than at your local car boot sale.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:45 am

And after more than 18 months of disruption, many car boot sales in Lancashire are ready to welcome back bargain hunters following the pandemic.

While some organisers have chosen to remain closed, a handful of Lancashire car boot sales in Fleetwood, Garstang, Chorley and Morecambe are holding events through September and October 2021.

Here are six Lancashire car boot sales holding events during September and October:

1. A6 Car Boot

A6 Car Boot | A6, Carnforth LA5 9RN | Held every Saturday 9am - 2pm | Only £10 a car or £15 a van/trailer.

2. Fleetwood Indoor and Outdoor Car Boot

Fleetwood indoor and outdoor carboot | Unit 2 Navigation Way, Fleetwood FY7 6RS | Every Sunday, 9am until 2pm.

3. Greenhalgh Carboot

Greenhalgh Carboot | Fleetwood Old Rd, Preston PR4 3HE | Every Saturday and Bank Holidays. M55 just off J3 PR4 3HE and follow signs. Cars £10, vans £14.

4. Norcross Car Boot

Norcross Car Boot | Norcross Lane, Cleveleys FY5 5NR | Open every Saturday and Sunday between March and October from 6:30am £10 per car £16 per van.

