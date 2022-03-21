Bullhorns Smoke House in Poulton Street announced its closure on Saturday (March 19), saying it was having to shut “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Some customers with tables booked arrived on Saturday evening to find the restaurant’s doors locked and the lights off, only to learn on social media that it had closed with immediate effect earlier in the day.

"I got no email or phone call, so travelled for 25 minutes to find it was shut with no notice or anything on the door, then had to find somewhere else for us all on a Saturday night. I wasn’t impressed”, said Michelle Blakey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullhorns Smoke House in Poulton Street, Kirkham has closed permanently "due to unforeseen circumstances"

But Bullhorns said it will continue to serve its American-style smoked meat dishes from its takeaway trailer, with visits to Blackpool planned in the coming weeks.

Posting on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to close the doors on our Kirkham restaurant.

"We would like to thank all our lovely guests for their support over the last year. But… Our smokers are still lit.

“We will be running takeaways in the Blackpool area in the coming weeks

Bullhorns Smoke House in Poulton Street, Kirkham has permanently closed "due to unforeseen circumstances"

“Keep your eyes peeled for more information very shortly.”

The closure has disappointed Fylde foodies who praised its authentic American menu, including stacked burgers, BBQ ribs and smoked steaks.

“Absolutely heartbroken, my date nights with my hubby will never be the same. Best food and cocktails ever,” said Louise Walker.

Bullhorns said it will continue to serve the Fylde Coast from its trailer which will visit Blackpool in the coming weeks

And even Americans living in Lancashire were gutted to hear the news of its sudden closure.

“Oh no what’s happened?" said Jennifer Calderbank, originally from Texas, adding, "I love their breakfast menu and it was the best American food that I have found in the country. The decor also made me feel back at home.”

And Alison Balson added: “Wow. What a shame. We always loved the food. Kirkham won’t be the same without you.”

The restaurant was also known for its ‘Bullhorns Challenge’ where customers would try to eat a huge amount of food in just 30 minutes or pay £35.

The challenge included:

- a half rack of BBQ ribs

- 8 jumbo chicken wings

- 2 buttermilk chicken strips

- bacon and cheese, chicken and beef Burger- mound of fries- 3 ‘Texas’ toast- beans- slaw- mac n’ cheese- and a 20oz milkshake

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.