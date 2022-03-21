Bullhorns Smoke House in Kirkham announces shock closure
A Kirkham restaurant which brought a taste of the American Deep South to the Fylde has shut its doors for good.
Bullhorns Smoke House in Poulton Street announced its closure on Saturday (March 19), saying it was having to shut “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
Some customers with tables booked arrived on Saturday evening to find the restaurant’s doors locked and the lights off, only to learn on social media that it had closed with immediate effect earlier in the day.
"I got no email or phone call, so travelled for 25 minutes to find it was shut with no notice or anything on the door, then had to find somewhere else for us all on a Saturday night. I wasn’t impressed”, said Michelle Blakey.
But Bullhorns said it will continue to serve its American-style smoked meat dishes from its takeaway trailer, with visits to Blackpool planned in the coming weeks.
Posting on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to close the doors on our Kirkham restaurant.
"We would like to thank all our lovely guests for their support over the last year. But… Our smokers are still lit.
“We will be running takeaways in the Blackpool area in the coming weeks
“Keep your eyes peeled for more information very shortly.”
The closure has disappointed Fylde foodies who praised its authentic American menu, including stacked burgers, BBQ ribs and smoked steaks.
“Absolutely heartbroken, my date nights with my hubby will never be the same. Best food and cocktails ever,” said Louise Walker.
And even Americans living in Lancashire were gutted to hear the news of its sudden closure.
“Oh no what’s happened?" said Jennifer Calderbank, originally from Texas, adding, "I love their breakfast menu and it was the best American food that I have found in the country. The decor also made me feel back at home.”
And Alison Balson added: “Wow. What a shame. We always loved the food. Kirkham won’t be the same without you.”
The restaurant was also known for its ‘Bullhorns Challenge’ where customers would try to eat a huge amount of food in just 30 minutes or pay £35.