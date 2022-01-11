Blackpool Air Show programme is being put together ahead of the August event, the first since the coronavirus lockdowns

The event is back after an absence of two years and the aerial entertainment is set for the weekend of August 13 and 14.

The event is one of the one of the biggest on the resort calendar and attracts up to 100,000 visitors.

But coronavirus restrictions over the past two years have forced its cancellation.

The event regularly sees some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft performing high over the iconic seafront.

The Red Arrows have been regulars in recent years, although the RAF display team has yet to confirm its 2022 schedule on its website.

Other attractions have included the RAF Battle of Britain Flight with its Lancaster bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane, wing walk daredevils and an RAF Typhoon display.

While the roster of display acts which will be taking part in 2022 is yet to be announced, hopes are high for some high profile acts.

A Second World War vintage Mustang fighter

A Visit Blackpool spokesperson said: “After a two-year absence, we are eagerly looking forward to bringing back one of Blackpool’s most spectacular free events.

“We are working on the programme and hope to announce the planes that will be taking part over the coming weeks.

“The Blackpool Air Show is always one of the highlights of the summer and we have been keen to get the 2022 dates in the calendar as soon as possible so that visitors can book ahead.

“After almost two years of disruption to our major events programme, we are confident that 2022 will see a return to a full programme of our traditional events, with some exciting new ones to be announced in the months ahead.”