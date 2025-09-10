A retail unit and gym are to be built on a former gas works near Chorley town centre.

Chorley Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the redevelopment of the site, on Decca Street, off the main A6.

The retailer that will occupy the shopping space was not identified as part of the application, submitted by Chorley-based Primrose Holdings 1995 Limited, who sought permission only for a store that will sell so-called ‘comparison goods’.

That means it will trade in higher value items that are bought less often – such as electrical products, furniture or clothes.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that no decision has yet been taken by the developer about the future occupier.

Former gas works site off the A6 | Chorley Council

Committee members lined up to praise the plans, with Cllr Chris Snow concluding that the scheme would “dramatically improve the approach to Chorley on the A6”.

He added: “This must be quite an expensive and difficult site to develop. It’s really pleasing to see a local developer having confidence in our town.”

His colleague, Cllr Adrian Lowe, said it was to be welcomed that what he described as “a difficult historical site” would now be brought “into proper usage”.

Highways officials at Lancashire County Council offered no objection to the development.

A report by Chorley’s planning officers noted that the scheme would “improve the appearance of a key brownfield site in a prominent sustainable location” – as well as serving to remediate a plot of land that is “likely to be contaminated” because of its past use.

The demolition of the gas holders at the site took place following a previous permission granted in October 2018. They will now be filled as part of the construction works – and a remaining office will be demolished.

The committee report stated that the site had appeared to be in use as of January this year for car sales or storage, but that no planning approval existed for such an operation.