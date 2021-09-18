A £400,000 four-bedroom villa in the Tuscan hills is set to be raffled for just £25 a ticket

The stone villa in the heart of Northern Tuscany boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a private 9.5m x 4m swimming pool.

It is described as a beautiful light, airy and spacious house which "boasts the most wonderful views at every turn".

The tranquil retreat is completely furnished and will be ready for the lucky winner to move into.

The stone villa in the heart of Northern Tuscany

It is located in Garfagnana in the midst of the countryside, with stunning hilltop villages to visit, as well as National Parks, boasting rolling hills and mountains.

The couple have raised more than £60,000 for The Children’s Society, a national charity supporting vulnerable children, in two previous competition and have pledged to donate more from this raffle.

“You can live it in and enjoy it - imagine sitting in a nearby piazza sipping an Aperol and sampling the amazing food you get in the traditional restaurants.

Views from the pool

"Alternatively, you could rent this home out as a holiday home, or even sell it to give you a great nest egg.

“The funds generated from this sale will be put to good use – we know there’s a shortage of good accommodation in the UK so we want to get involved and improve situations for people that need it.

"A stable and nice home should be the cornerstone for anyone and any family – it is the building block that makes society a better place to live.”

In addition to the fully furnished villa, transfer taxes and legal fees will be covered for the winner.

Lovely views of the Tuscan Hills

Also included will be two flights to Italy so contracts can be signed, with two nights in a hotel and car hire included.

Pippa Lock from The Children’ Society said: “Young People are losing hope for the future.

"That’s why Win House Italy are proud to #JoinTheFightback for hope and support The Children’s Society through the competition.

"Enter today and, join the fight back and help young people rediscover hope as we emerge from this pandemic.”

Inside the property

Tickets have gone on sale at www.winhousesinitaly.com and a computer generated winner will be chosen on January 22, 2022.

