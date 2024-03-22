21 of the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Preston

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 19:23 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, March 22:

1. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY

2. Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ

3. Tesco, Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6BX

4. Morrisons, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

