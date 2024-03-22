21 of the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Preston

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, March 22:
1. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY
Petrol - 138.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 21.03.24)
2. Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ
Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 22.03.24)
3. Tesco, Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6BX
Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 20.03.24)
4. Morrisons, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN
Petrol - 139.7p/ Diesel - 148.7p (Prices updated 22.03.24)