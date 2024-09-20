The RAC said the average price of fuel at UK forecourts earlier this month was 139.7p per litre for petrol and 144.4p per litre for diesel.

The last time prices were that low was October 2021.

Prices reached record highs in the summer of 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the previous February, with petrol at 191.5p per litre and diesel at 199.1p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “It is great news for drivers that average petrol and diesel prices are now at their lowest levels in nearly three years, with some excellent deals available for drivers who shop around.

“The reductions at the pumps reflects tumbling wholesale fuel costs brought about by a lower oil price, together with a favourable sterling to US dollar exchange rate. The latter is particularly important as oil is traded in dollars.

“We very much hope this trend of falling prices continues in the coming weeks, as retailers buy more stock at lower rates.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, September 20: