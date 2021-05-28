10 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribbleto visit this May Bank Holiday - according to our readers

10 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble to visit this May Bank Holiday - according to our readers

Last month we asked our readers to recommend their favourite Lancashire chippy, and you didn't let us down.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:30 am

And with May Bank Holiday finally upon us, as well as the prospect of some great weather, we're sure many of your will be looking forward to enjoying some fish and chips while you are out-and-about this weekend.

Here are our reader recommendations for the best fish and chips in the area, in alphabetical order.

1. Evans Fish and Chips

Evans Fish and Chips | 819 Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1QR | 01772 727500

2. Farington Chippy

Farington Chippy | 57 Stanifield Ln, Farington, Leyland PR25 4QA | 01772 623576

3. John Dory Fish Bar

John Dory Fish Bar | 252 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6EA | 01772 335514

4. Mister Eaters

Mister Eaters | 55B Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6RE | 01772 797767

