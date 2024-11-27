Construction careers switches pay off with promotions

Two former trainees are among the latest promotions at Anwyl Homes as the business helps young people build their careers.

Former cleaner turned construction apprentice Chloe Annis has been promoted to assistant buyer after graduating from Bolton University, while Alex Hetherington, who also made a career switch to join Anwyl, has taken on the role of assistant quantity surveyor. They’re both based at Anwyl Homes Lancashire in Buckshaw Village, near Chorley.

Chloe, from St Helen’s, initially joined Anwyl in 2020 as an apprentice assistant site manager after working as a contract cleaner on one of the company’s sites sparked an interest in construction.

“When I was undertaking a level three construction and the built environment course at Wigan and Leigh College, I worked with the commercial department for a module and enjoyed it, although I had no prior knowledge or experience in the commercial field,” Chloe explained. “There was an opening in the commercial department for a trainee, so I took the offer. I was then enrolled on the level four HNC in construction at Bolton University.”

When Chloe graduated in the summer she was awarded the prestigious governor’s prize for academic excellence.

“It was tough during the final year, finding time to complete the projects alongside working, but all the hours I put in paid off,” Chloe, 26, said.

“Every day is different, and I enjoy the work. Housebuilding is a very rewarding industry if you work hard and put the hours in. I get along with my colleagues and if I need any assistance I can ask for help.”

Prior to joining Anwyl as a commercial trainee in 2021 Alex Hetherington had been working in a restaurant and for his dad’s construction recruitment business.

Alex also recently completed the Level 4 HNC in Construction at Bolton University.

“As a trainee I was running just one site, but now I’ve been promoted I’ll be given more responsibility and adding a second site. My job involves working through the tender process to assign subcontractors, processing payments to them and budget reviews for the site,” explained Alex, 24, from Wigan.

He admitted that when he was younger he’d had “no idea” what he wanted to do, but is now keen to progress his career with Anwyl and share his experience with others.

“My lecturers have seen how successful I have been in such a short time and have invited me back to talk about what I’m doing,” he explained.

“I want to progress as much as I can – there’s a lot of progression opportunities. The next step would be to become a quantity surveyor then a senior or managing QS, following a similar career path to my colleagues.”

Two other members of the Anwyl team have also been promoted – Nick Watson to assistant design manager and James Barton to managing quantity surveyor.

Research by the HBF found that housebuilding supported 834,000 jobs including 10,000 apprentices and trainees.

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “At Anwyl we’re committed to investing in and supporting emerging talent, like Chloe and Alex. They’ve been shown great promise and enthusiasm, with the potential to develop further in future.

“They are part of a dedicated and skilled workforce within the business, helping us to deliver on housing targets and provide the high quality, energy efficient homes people want and need.”

For more information about potential career opportunities with Anwyl see https://careers.anwyl.co.uk.