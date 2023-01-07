News you can trust since 1886
Cleveleys: Grand opening of newly refurbished Hays Travel branch

A first glimpse inside the new branch of Hays Travel in Cleveleys, which opened on the 6th Jan after three years in their old run down store.

By Lucinda Herbert
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Here’s a look at the new store on Victoria Road West which had a grand opening as a fully refurbished store.

Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Branch Manager Louise Sheperd is all smiles at the opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Staff at the opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Holiday brochures inside the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Staff deal with a customer on a busy opening day at Hays Travel's new office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
