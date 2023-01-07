Cleveleys: Grand opening of newly refurbished Hays Travel branch
A first glimpse inside the new branch of Hays Travel in Cleveleys, which opened on the 6th Jan after three years in their old run down store.
By Lucinda Herbert
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Here’s a look at the new store on Victoria Road West which had a grand opening as a fully refurbished store.
Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Branch Manager Louise Sheperd is all smiles at the opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Staff at the opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Holiday brochures inside the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Staff deal with a customer on a busy opening day at Hays Travel's new office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Staff deal with a customer on a busy opening day at Hays Travel's new office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard