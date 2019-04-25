City engineers signed up to work on revamp of iconic Preston hotel

Structural engineering specialist TRP Consulting has been appointed to the team given the task of reviving the golden age of railway hotels.

Its engineers will work on a major regeneration project to convert one of Preston’s striking landmarks back into a luxury destination, 70 years after it last welcomed guests.

The Park Hotel in Preston

The former Park Hotel building – well known to rail travellers arriving in the Lancashire city – will be returned to its original Victorian use, along with the construction of a new pavilion, spa and a replacement office building on the site.

TRP Consulting, which has an office in Preston’s business district, specialises in providing civil, structural and environmental engineering consultancy services.

The Park Hotel development is the latest in a number of major hotel projects TRP has been appointed to.

They include plans to create Blackpool’s first five-star hotel, The Sands Venue Resort on the Prom and the 154-room Hilton Garden Inn at Doncaster Racecourse.

The Preston project appointment brings the value of TRP’s hotel projects over the last three years to beyond the £50m mark. The new four-star Park Hotel will accommodate some 200 guests and the plans include a 500-capacity banqueting suite with an external terrace looking out across the city’s acclaimed Miller and Avenham parks.

TRP Consulting Director Geoff Wilks said: “It’s great to be working on such a high-profile hotel project and helping to restore such an impressive Preston landmark to its former glory.

"The new Park Hotel, overlooking fabulous parkland, will be an impressive, welcoming destination for visitors. Importantly the addition of wedding, conference and spa facilities will also create a range of new jobs and help boost the city’s growing hospitality sector. This plan is all part of the wider regeneration of Preston.”