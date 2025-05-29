City centre businesses give their backing to three key projects

Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the recipients of its 2025 ‘Special Projects Fund’ – backing three standout projects that promise to boost the city centre’s vibrancy, appeal and community impact.

Following a competitive application process, the BID’s Strategic Committee – made up of city centre businesses and stakeholders – has confirmed funding for Preston Pulse, Windrush 77, and Foxton.

Preston Pulse is a dynamic video-first platform championing Preston’s rich cultural, culinary and creative scene. With over 2million views already under their belt, Pulse shines a digital spotlight on everything from street art and indie festivals to hidden foodie gems – driving visibility, footfall and pride in the city.

Windrush 77 returns as a powerful, cross-generational celebration of Caribbean heritage in the city. This family-friendly festival continues to grow each year, bringing together music, dance, food and storytelling while honouring the Windrush generation’s contribution to the city. The event strengthens inclusion, community spirit and visitor engagement.

Windrush 77 are one of the beneficiaries of the BID project funds

Foxton, based on Fox Street, provides essential day centre services to individuals experiencing rough sleeping – offering hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, medical care and mental health support. Their work directly contributes to reducing low-level crime and anti-social behaviour, helping to create a safer and more welcoming city centre for all.

John Boydell, Chair of Preston BID, said: “We’re thrilled to support these three fantastic projects. Each one reflects the creativity, compassion and energy that make Preston a great place to live, work and visit. We look forward to seeing them make a real impact over the coming months.

“The Special Projects Fund is made possible thanks to the commitment of the city’s business community, whose ongoing support helps deliver tangible improvements across Preston’s city centre.”

Jeff Marsh, CEO of Foxton, said: “This funding award is really welcome especially given the challenging environment we are in.It will enable us to continue our work with the homeless and rough sleepers in our city - you have our thanks”.

Preston Pulse Founder, Rory Cocker, said: "We're delighted to have been chosen as one of three recipients of this year's Special Projects Fund, standing proudly alongside two fantastic and important initiatives in Windrush 77 and Foxton.

This funding will allow us to continue the valuable work we do in raising Preston's profile as a cultural, culinary and leisure destination, as well as uplifting local artists, makers, businesses, organisations and venues.

We'd like to place on record our thanks to city centre businesses, through Preston BID, for their generous donation, and we look forward to sharing details of some unannounced projects that will be made possible by this funding in the near future."

Windrush Festival event organiser Adrian Murrell, and long-standing supporter of the event Robert Binns of Cotton Court, said: “We are very grateful to city centre businesses for supporting us, via Preston BID, sponsoring us for the third year and for their continued support. Without them, a leading festival that celebrates our diverse and multicultural communities across the city, possibly wouldn’t have been able to go ahead, so thank you.

“The Windrush Festival is one of the biggest free events in the summer calendar that brings all our communities together to celebrate through music, dance and food. It also attracts a large number of visitors to Preston city centre from places like the Midlands, London and Scotland.

“This vibrant, multicultural festival relies on the goodwill and financial help from the Preston community and business partners like BID, who are critically important in keeping this wonderful, culturally rich and diverse event going for more generations to come.”