Christmas Eve trains in Lancashire cancelled and delayed

Rail passengers in Lancashire were today experiencing delays and cancellations owing to planned leave and "unprecedented levels of sickness."

Rail operator Northern said there were planned cancellations on a number of routes in the North West.

There were a number of routes affected and by mid-morning it appeared the Blackpool to Manchester line was being heavily affected by delays.

Planned routes affected were:

Lancaster – Morecambe: A reduced rail service will be in operation and a replacement bus will also be serving the route.

Manchester Piccadilly – Hadfield: A reduced rail service will be in operation.

Liverpool Lime Street – Wigan North Western (stopping service): A bus replacement service will operate every hour.

A Northern spokesman said: "Alongside the annual leave entitlements at this time of the year, we currently have unprecedented levels of sickness.

"That means we expect there to be some pre-planned cancellations on certain lines.

"We are sorry for any disruption customers may face. Please check before you travel.

"We do not cancel services lightly and routes with cancelled services are chosen carefully to minimise the impact on customers.

"On each of the affected routes, our customers will have a range of alternative options available to them including other Northern services, trains run by other operators or rail replacement road transport.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers. Please check immediately before you travel.

"All the planned cancellations will be fully updated on the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries websites and apps overnight, so customers should check on Tuesday morning for the latest information."

Anyone whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more can apply for compensation via Delay Repay

