Luciano’s - a regional and authentic Italian chain - already has established restaurants in Anderton, Adlington, and at Middlebrook Retail Park.

The family business, run by Luciano and Lorna, is due to open in February 2022.

Lorna said: “Luciano’s at the Millstone and at Middlebrook have gone from strength-to-strength over the years, and although we have had many opportunities for a third venue, none have excited us as much as the new Market Walk extension has. We are thrilled to be able to open Luciano’s at Chorley in early 2022.

The Luciano's at Anderton, Adlington

“Luciano’s at Chorley will be open for breakfast, through to late night cocktails and everything in between, from brunch to afternoon tea, from a coffee and a cake to pizza from our beautiful new pizza oven and prosecco.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Luciano’s is a fantastic addition to the Market Walk offer for visitors, bringing their high-quality authentic Italian restaurant to Chorley town centre. I look forward to it opening and seeing people enjoying another new experience in Chorley.”

The Market Walk extension opened in December 2019 and is already home to Escape Entertainment Venue, Calico Lounge and Reel Cinema, as well as retailers Sports Direct, USC and M&S Food.

The restaurant is looking for full-time, part-time and flexible hours staff to join the team, with roles available both in the kitchen and front-of-house.

All applications are to be brought in person to Luciano’s at Middlebrook – which also has job opportunities available.

The addition of Luciano’s brings the Market Walk extension to 93 per cent occupancy.