Chorley's fruit and veg stall holder John Tyrer calls it a day after 55 years in the job

The man behind one of Chorley's most popular fruit and veg stalls is calling it a day after more than half a decade in the job.

John Tyrer, of Tyrer’s Fruit & Veg stall, has made the decision to retire after 55 years.

John has run the stall in the centre of Chorley from Chorley Council's Covered Market, selling fresh produce to townsfolk every day, having moved from its original spot on the Flat Iron.

His parents started the business in 1949 - and the business isn't ending here with John handing over the day-to-day running of the pitch to son Jonathan who has been working alongside his dad for the last 25 years.

John said: “My mum and dad started on the Flat Iron before moving onto the indoor market in the 1950s.

"I left school at 15 and went straight into the business and I’ve been here ever since.

"It wasn’t a difficult decision to hand over the reins to my son Jonathan, however, as I’d had enough of the 4am starts!"

John’s seen plenty of changes over the decades. But there’s one constant that continues to this day.

“I will miss our loyal customers, and we’ve always worked with some great local farmers," he explained.

"There’s definitely still a place for independent fruit and veg stalls and we’re very proud of the quality we offer and the service Jonathan and myself, as well as our loyal staff Shirley and Amanda, give all year round.”

And what about John’s favourite piece of fruit or veg?

“That’s easy," he says.

"An English Cox’s apple.”