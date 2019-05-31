Chorley's £8.4m Strawberry Fields Digital Hub ready to launch

Chorley's new multi-million pound digital business hub is almost ready to open its doors.

The £8.4 million Strawberry Fields Digital Hub has officially been handed over to Chorley Council in May after more than six months of work.

The complex, off Euxton Lane, will boast state-of-the-art facilities and the fastest broadband available as well as on-site digital business support and a university advisor giving businesses an advantage over others.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: "We’re continuing to see a lot of interest in Strawberry Fields and I want to make sure anyone who was considering taking some space gets in touch now before it all gets taken.

"It’s been a major coup for us to secure European funding for the site, which demonstrates the confidence in what we are doing to introduce this, not just for Chorley, but to serve the whole of Lancashire.

"The fact we have got dedicated business support and a university advisor on site means companies will have all the help they need to develop their products or service and grow it to maximise return."

The site offers 40,000sq ft office space and hopes to provide high value jobs for hundreds of people to put Chorley on the map as the centre of the rapidly growing digital sector in Lancashire.

The space available includes hot desks, micro pods, flexible desks and more traditional office suites and mix of meeting and training rooms will be on site offering workshop facilities as well as a networking zone.

"The building has now been handed over to us and the last remaining pieces of work are the internal fit out with furniture and completing the access road on to Euxton Lane,” Coun Bradley said.

"This will be completed in the summer and anyone interested in taking some space or who wants to have a look around just get in touch with us.

"Not only will it suit businesses needing permanent space it is ideal for people who are based at home but who need flexible space."

The building was part-funded by a £4.1m grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and will be operated by Chorley Council.

For more information visit strawberryfieldshub.com, email edu@chorley.gov.uk or call 01257 515300.