Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle attends opening ceremony for a new purpose built manufacturing facility

A company welcomed newly appointed Speaker of the House of Commons, to open their brand new purpose built manufacturing facility in Chorley.



The Grand Opening ceremony of EnergyAce Ltd was conducted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle with guest speaker Jonathan Lawson from the Goldman Sachs 10KSB development program.

Along with the directors, they helped EnergyAce celebrate their success story with over 100 businesses and people who have been and continue to be part of their enviable growth.



To help celebrate their move from Skelmersdale to Chorley, the business had their first ever employee Gordon Iverson in attendance along with Roy Outran of PQSL, their first ever customer.



The day was a fantastic success with free flowing refreshments and food, including a hog roast from HognRoast and cakes from Cakes by Chelsea.



The new space boasts a modern manufacturing facility, a training suite and is one of most energy efficient facilities.



The move to Chorley signifies a major investment and cements the commitment of Gary and Eileen Vizard from EnergyAce, to bring additional good quality jobs to the area.



They are also continuing to work in the local community as the move brings an opportunity to work much closer with Chorley Youth Zone.