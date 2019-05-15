Chorley micro pub Pride of Aggi has closed 'until further notice'

The team behind a closed micro pub have said they ‘hope to resolve’ the uncertainty surrounding the business.

Pride of Aggi in Adlington, Chorley, has closed its doors after losing its fight for planning permission for the watering hole.

The owners of Pride of Aggi micro pub in Babylon Lane, Adlington, have put closure notices in the windows of the watering hole with apologies to its loyal customers

The micro pub in Babylon Lane was given the green light by Chorley Council’s licensing committee last year and subsequently opened its doors to the public in December; albeit without planning permission.

Now the business has closed its doors after having a second application for planning permission rejected by the council.

A notice on the pub window says it “will be closed until further notice”, as well as apologising to its "loyal customers" for the situation.

Taking to social media, pub spokesman Steve Barber said on Saturday: “Unfortunately we have to close the Pride of Aggi due to planning problems.

The notice in Pride of Aggi's windows

“We hope to be able to resolve this.

"We thank you all for your custom and support.”

A report to the council's development control committee dealing with the second planning application raised concerns about controlling noise from the mid-terrace property and also people congregating in a smoking shelter at the rear of the building; although no complaints had been made since the premises opened in December.

Operator Darren Tickle said that was because of the soundproofing which had been installed at the venue and no alcohol being allowed outside.

But the the council said that the applicant did not present enough evidence to counter its issues regarding noise and congregation.

Nevertheless, the pub team has received a raft of messages of support via social media, with customers “devastated” and hoping the pub is “up and running again soon”.

Pride of Aggi has been contacted for further information.