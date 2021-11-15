Chorley Indian restaurant gets alcohol licence back and commits to avoiding repeat of 'illegal worker' incident

Bangla Spice Brasserie in Clayton-le-Woods is once again able to serve alcohol as of this week after the two-month suspension came to an end. It was imposed on the Wigan Road venue by Chorley Council following an inspection in June when a man who had overstayed his right to remain in the UK was found to be working there.

A spokesman for the business said its hiring processes had now been overhauled.

The Bangla Spice Brasserie on Wigan Road

“We’re thoroughly checking everything and going through all the measurements necessary to stop this from happening again. And now we’re just looking forward to a busy period of Christmas bookings,” he said.

During the ban on alcohol sales, customers were allowed to bring their own beverages to consume on the premises, which remained open for meals.

As well as the licence suspension, the venue was hit with an unspecified fine by Immigration Enforcement.

Following a meeting of Chorley Council’s licensing committee in August, the restaurant’s manager, Jamal Ali, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that nobody involved in the running of the business knew the immigration status of the illegal worker prior to the inspection – and that he had been taken on to cover one night of staff illness.