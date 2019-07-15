Chorley in line to receive government cash boost for its high street and town centre

Chorley is in line to receive thousands of pounds in government funding to help boost the town centre and high street.

As it stands Chorley Council has been granted up to £150,000 to spend on improving the town centre as part of its bid for Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) cash.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP (bottom) has praised the decision and comments from the Governments Minister for the Northern Power House, Jake Berry MP (right). The extra funding would help keep improving Chorley alongside the Market Walk development (top)

A total of £675m has been put aside by the government to help local economies, with more than 300 funding bids submitted.

Only 50 bids, including Chorley’s, have made it through to the second round of the FHSF where the council has been invited to submit a full business case as to why it should receive funding.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Chorley Council have been working hard and creatively to support our High Streets and our town centre in Chorley.

“Against a background of huge cuts from central government, this council has continued to provide local services and has invested in our town centre.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle

“Developments on Market Street and Market Walk continue to make Chorley a great place to live, work and play.

“I’m delighted this hard work has been praised by the government and trust all councillors will welcome the Minister’s comments.”

The list of successful bids will be announced by spring 2020.

In a letter to Sir Lindsay, the Government’s Minister for the Northern Power House, Jake Berry MP, wrote: “To help [Chorley Council] to develop a compelling business case around its ambitious plans to renew and reshape its high street and town centre we will be awarding a revenue grant of up to £150,000; this will be paid shortly and will enable the authority to commission expert advice or commit internal resources to assist in the development of its business case.

Market Walk development

“I know that you will want to congratulate the authority team for getting this far and wish them every success in the next phase of assessment.”

