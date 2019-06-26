Chorley entrepreneur and former Team GB swimmer Lucy Davis recognised as a shining light for women in the North

A former Team GB swimmer has been recognised for her efforts as a shining light for women in the North.

Lucy Davis, from Chorley, has been short-listed in the prestigious Young Entrepreneur of the Year category at the English Women’s Awards North 2019.

Lucy Davis

The award recognise and celebrate Northern female talent, women power-houses and organisations with influential and hardworking women making a change in industries across Northern England.

Thousands of nominations were cast by the public over recent months and the full list of finalists has now been compiled and made live.

Lucy, a former Team GB swimmer, has built up impressive credentials in health and fitness as a qualified personal trainer, online coach, health and fitness influencer, and owner of Lucy Davis Fit.

Lucy said: “I am absolutely honoured to be nominated for this award.

“Having swam competitively at a British and International level in previous years, I have a strong ambition and high self-motivation imbedded in me, and it’s great to be recognised as someone who is committed and entrepreneurial.

“My goal is to help people enjoy the process of changing their life for the better – enjoy exercise, love the food they eat, get into the best shape ever and feel confident within themselves.”

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, who run the awards, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Women’s Awards back to the North for the second year, and are sure this year will provide its fair share of brilliant talent and inspiration.”

Former Runshaw College student Lucy retired from swimming in 2015 after the British Championships in London.

The awards ceremony takes place at Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel on July 1.