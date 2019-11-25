Chorley egg company fined £60,000 after forklift truck driver suffers life-changing injuries

A Chorley egg production company has been fined £60,000 after a forklift truck overturned on a slope trapping the driver who suffered serious injuries.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard that on December 1, 2018 an employee of Staveley’s Eggs had been driving the forklift at the company’s premises at Goosnargh when it overturned, trapping the driver between the truck and the ground, leading to him sustaining serious life-changing crush injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the areas where forklifts were driven had significant changes in gradient which were not a suitable surface for the type of forklifts in use.

The company failed to both identify and control the risk of forklift overturn.

Staveley’s Eggs, who are based at Coppull Moor Farm, Preston Road, Coppull, Chorley, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company were fined £60,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4259.42.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Steven Boyd said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by ensuring the area where forklift trucks were driven was free of slopes and damage, and that a suitable forklift was used for the site.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

Staveley's said they did not wish to comment.