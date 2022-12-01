The £11m facility called Strawberry Meadows Business Park comprises a mix of office and light industrial space ranging from small 500sqft units providing a multitude of uses through to larger 5,000sqft units. Of the 33 units available, 17 are now allocated, whilst 15 already occupied by businesses.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said:"Chorley is a fantastic place to do business and we are so pleased that we have delivered this high quality, much needed office and industrial space.

“The new space is high-spec and really attractive to businesses wanting to expand or call Chorley home. Already we have 15 businesses from a wide range of industries in the hub, some new to Chorley and some who have expanded into larger spaces.

Opening of the new Strawberry Meadows Business Park, Euxton. Pictured: Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lindsay Smith from Showcase PSR and Martin Whittle, Business Development Manager from John Turner Construction.

"This project will bring a raft of benefits to the borough including job opportunities and the additional income will allow us to invest in our much-needed services.

“If there are businesses out there interested in taking space, please get in touch and the team will be able to talk through your options."

The Hub boasts fantastic transport links and will complement the Strawberry Fields digital hub, which is just a short distance away, and will help provide premises for businesses looking to expand or relocate into the borough.

Showcase PSR, the Public Sector subsidiary of Showcase Interiors, has acquired one of the newly constructed units. Established in 2019, the furniture specialists devote 20 years of industry experience to providing clients with design-driven and inspiring workspaces that transform how businesses operate.

Tthe new Strawberry Meadows Business Park in Euxton, Chorley.

Lindsay Smith, speaking on behalf of Showcase, said: "The exciting business expansion to Strawberry Meadows will allow us to service our clients to the North and will also bring new employment to the area."

£2.25m of funding for the project has been awarded to the council from Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Getting Building Fund. The Getting Building Fund, which was launched by the government in 2020, is a £900 million funding programme established to kick start shovel-ready infrastructure projects which support economic recovery.

Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: "Developments such as Strawberry Meadows are vital to the local economy. They can help to attract new businesses into areas like Chorley and can offer existing firms the facilities they need to expand. The scheme is also one of ten projects across Lancashire we've been able to support through Lancashire's £34m Getting Building Fund pot, and it's a great example of how such investment can drive growth and create jobs.

The facility is worth £11million.

''The development complements the nearby Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, adding to Chorley’s offering as a centre for growth. Creating new state-of-the-art business and industrial hubs like Strawberry Meadows and Strawberry Fields are important to enable businesses to start-up, expand, relocate and collaborate all within Lancashire. Supporting business scale-up in this way is highlighted as a key driver within our recently published Lancashire Digital Strategy, which sets the ambition for Lancashire to be the fastest growing digital economy in the UK by 2035.”

Local Contractor, John Turner Construction, was appointed to work with Chorley Council to deliver the development.

