Chorley Building Society launches new affinity savings account for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Staff at Chorley Building Society have developed a new affinity savings account for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which will raise money for the charity on an ongoing basis.

The foundation is already the building society’s charity of the year, but the launch of this new account will continue the partnership into the foreseeable future.

Chorley resident and Rosemere Cancer Foundation patron Dennis Benson OBE, has become the first person to open an account, which can be done with as little as £1. Chorley Building Society (CBS) will make an annual donation to the foundation based on the total value of customers’ balances at the end of each financial year.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere’s grants and corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are very grateful to the CBS for launching this new account in our name. It cements our relationship with staff and members.”

Dennis said: “I would encourage anyone able to save money to follow my lead, as the affinity account is like any other savings account but with the added bonus that saving for a rainy day could ultimately help save someone’s life by funding research or new equipment to benefit cancer patients.”

Kim Roby, customer service director for CBS, which has branches in Leyland, Euxton and Chorley, added: “We are delighted to introduce the Rosemere Cancer Foundation Affinity Account to our portfolio of savings accounts. We strive to support our local community and believe launching this affinity account demonstrates our commitment to helping worthwhile causes that matter to us and our members.”

The building society, which has supported a number of local charities over the years, is part way through a calendar of Rosemere Cancer Foundation fund-raising activities which has included raffles, dress down Fridays and a sponsored swim.