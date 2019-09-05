Cheers! Lancashire pub named the best in Britain

Have your say

A Lancashire pub has been named the best in Britain by the Good Pub Guide.

The Inn at Whitewell in Clitheroe received the top accolade from the annual publication's 2020 Guide.

Judges described it as "a grand old house with a smart pubby atmosphere, top quality food, an exceptional wine list, real ales and professional, friendly service; luxury bedrooms.

"Every aspect of this lovely pub is truly first class."

The Inn was also named best country dining pub in 2017.

Assheton Arms in Clitheroe has been awarded the Dining Pub of the Year by the 2020 guide.