An Asda store was engulfed in chaos this afternoon after the store's card machine payment system stopped working.

Shoppers resorted to heading for the cash machines outside the Asda Fulwood superstore off Eastway.

The scene at Asda in Fulwood this afternoon

Massive queues were building up as shoppers realised they would have to pay in cash for their goods.

One shopper said: "It is absolute mayhem at the moment."

Asda has been contacted for comment.