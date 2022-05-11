The new Conference Centre and Empress Ballroom at Blackpool Winter Gardens was the venue for the 2022 Provincial Grand Lodge of West Lancashire Freemasons.

The annual event brings together members from the 500 lodges that meet across the Province of West Lancashire, and was this year hosted by The Lancaster Group.

It celebrates the work of the various lodges and individual efforts of members, while also serving an administrative function.

Officers were appointed and invested to key positions in the operation of Freemasonry in West Lancashire and a banquet followed the formal proceedings.

Leader of West Lancashire Freemasons Tony Harrison, who is retiring from the leaders role after eight years, said “It has been a thoroughly enjoyable and successful day here at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and my thanks sincere thanks go to the 800 brethren who have attended the meeting this afternoon and made my last meeting as Provincial Grand Master extra special and one that I will never forget.”

