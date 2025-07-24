Celia Gaze of The Wellbeing Farm niminated for two awards at this year's British Farming Awards

Celia Gaze with her llamas

Celia Gaze, founder of the Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, has been nominated in the Employer of the Year and Diversification of The Year categories at this British Farming Awards, hosted by The Farmer's Guardian.

Celia is the innovative founder of the Edgworth-based farm, which hosts weddings and corporate events.

Her wedding business catapulted to fame when she tied a bow tie on her llamas.

Her quirky approach to work and her dynamic personality help her to be a fun and compassionate employer, something this award recognise.

Celia said: "I am absolutely delighted to be nominated for Employer of The Year and Diversification of The Year at the British Farming Awards.

"Farming is so important to me, as I have a strong desire to give back.

"My partner Stephen's family have had a farm for 139 years and also owns the local butchers shop."

On the farm they keep llamas, as well as other animals, and have won multiple awards, including Hospitality Leader at TheBusinessDesk North West Leadership Awards and finalist in the Green Leader category.

The latest accolade emphasises The Wellbeing Farm’s approach to staff care.

Celia founded the farm in 2013, after suffering burnout, so she knows first-hand the effects of stress and what it can do to employees.

She took time out and then turned her energy into transforming her partner’s run-down farm into a fun, award-winning wedding and event venue.

She became B-Corporation certified in 2022 and is leading the way as a green business.

Celia also wrote the book 'Why Put a Bow Tie on a Llama? How a Crazy Idea Can Change Your Life and Transform Your Business', sharing how her venture transformed her life and how she is making a difference to her employees.

On her journey, Celia has faced numerous challenges, including financial difficulties and the impact of the pandemic.

Yet she has always put staff welfare first, citing in her book that even in her darkest hours, she always ensured that staff who relied on her got paid first.

As a B-Corp, she adheres to a strict code of acting in the greater good.

This makes the Wellbeing Farm a great place to work.

Her goals are to promote employee wellbeing and sustainable practices further as the farm grows.

The Great British Farming Awards continue to be a shining celebration of the Farming Industry’s incredible people.

Those who go above and beyond to put food on our plates, care for our land and inspire future generations.

Celia emphasised the importance of employee wellbeing when organising tailored, memorable summer parties that employees look forward to and how that all begins at home.

She said, “Happy workers go the extra mile.

"We care for our staff and want other companies to enjoy their parties and so that all begins with how we treat our own staff.

“We believe businesses can host the best summer parties and invite their employees' families to corporate socials, which helps build community and fosters empathy at work. Corporate parties break down barriers and improve collaboration.

“Inviting families sends a powerful message - you matter, and so do your supporters.”

Celia recently won Hospitality Leader of the Year at The Business Desk North West Leadership Awards and The Wellbeing Farm offers unique corporate events with llamas, life celebrations, and weddings.