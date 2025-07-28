Celia Gaze is set to speak at TEDx Scarisbrick this autumn

Celia Gaze, Founder of The Wellbeing Farm, is joining the speaker lineup at TEDx Scarisbrick on Saturday, September 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a pivotal moment for the 55 year old entrepreneurial farmer from Edgworth who is also a best-selling author and award-winning businesswoman, whose business went viral when she tied a bow tie on a llama.

She said: “I am beyond excited and proud to be selected. As someone who once worked summer shifts at the Scarisbrick Hotel, Southport, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d return to that same area one day… not with a tray of drinks in my hand, but to stand on the TEDx red dot and share an idea that’s lived in my heart for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be taking to the stage alongside an incredible group of creatives, thinkers, and changemakers, all exploring the TEDxScarisbrick theme of ‘navigating the edge of possibility’.”

Celia Gaze at Anthropy

Celia is no stranger to the possibilities that can exist when you believe in yourself. She transformed her stress into success when she left her role as an NHS Director and turned a run down farm into an award-winning Certified B Corporation wedding venue and went viral after tying a bow tie on her llamas. But the road ahead was full of obstacles. Celia had to overcome financial hurdles and the pandemic, as well as a court cast that almost bankrupted her, but Celia stood firm to her dream.

Celia is a force of nature and approaches life a million miles an hour, a byproduct of her ADHD, which she classifies as her superpower. She inherited a strong work ethic from her father combined with a passion for creativity from her artistic mother. As a child she was a genius, excelling in organising shows, cooking, and entertaining.

After earning a diploma and degree in Hotel and Catering Management, she volunteered at the NHS, where the lack of income ignited her entrepreneurial spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She quickly rose to the position of Turnaround Director, but the stress became overwhelming.

Celia Gaze with her llamas

“I felt like I was drowning after returning from maternity leave; this situation was unsustainable,” she recalled so it took a three-month break to recover and set an example for others to follow as well.

Upon diving into stress management literature and a related course, she discovered a module which helped her process her stress and this sparked the idea for a business s plan for her Wellbeing Farm after visiting less than 200 venues from Scotland to Devon and finally she convinced her partner Stephen to transform his family farm into The Wellbeing Farm.

But the road ahead was not easy. She said: “I almost faced bankruptcy, court hearings, we had issues with staff and system failures. I learnt it all the hard way, but we came out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then Covid 19 struck and facing a ban on weddings, I decided to look at this with a positive perspective and use the time to return to sustainability and driven by my beliefs in nature, sustainability, and wellbeing.

Celia Gaze has been nominated for several awards

“I came across the B Corporation concept and worked to submit the application. In 2022, we became one of the first wedding venues in the world to achieve B Corp Certification.”

Another turning point in her journey was when she tied a bow tie on a llama- a moment which turned her business into an overnight success, and her bookings went through the roof.

“Before, The Wellbeing Farm was just another venue, but the llamas in bow ties made us stand out. We tripled our business bookings overnight, and growth came from word-of-mouth, reviews, and a focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The farm was built on savings, loans, and grants, but most of all determination.

Celia Gaze

“We faced challenges along the way, but we stood firm and we have created a positive impact on the community and the environment, and it all paid off.”

Since then, the farm has gone on to win multiple awards and become a trailblazer in her field, recently hosting B Corp Festival, which The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant headlined.

Celia’s book is a blueprint for others to take and make their own dreams come true, and her sage words of advice are: “Believe in your idea, be passionate, and don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. Learn from mistakes, embrace challenges, and surround yourself with supportive people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Find your niche, be adaptable, embrace challenges, and learn from mistakes. We built a strong and supportive team and network, as well as focus on solving a problem – and you’ll go far.”

Celia has many muses and draws inspiration from Nigel Botterill, Carrie Green, Alex Polizzi, Paul Polman, and Mel Robbins.

Her advice for fellow entrepreneurs is: “Believe in your ideas and take calculated risks. Learning from failures, and build a supportive network.”

Find Celia on https://www.facebook.com/TheWellbeingFarm https://www.instagram.com/wellbeingfarm https://www.linkedin.com/in/celia-gaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information please contact Donna Richardson on 07500737860 or [email protected]

Celia is available for interviews and speaking opportunities.

About Celia

Celia is one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs by the f: Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign run by Small Business Britain. She is an inspirational businesswoman who injects humour and her unique approach to life into everything she does.

She is the Implementer of the Year (National Entrepreneur Awards 2019), UK Events Team of the Year (National Wedding Industry Awards 2020)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia’s book ‘Why Put a Bow Tie on a Llama? How a crazy idea can change your life and transform your business’, is an honest and highly practical guide to starting your own business, recovering from work-related burnout and bouncing back from failure.

Celia’s book was a finalist in the business journey category of the Business Book Awards 2021.

Celia is an inspirational speaker and topics include:

Wellies to Weddings - a story of countryside diversification

Bow-ties to Brilliance - How to make your business unique and stand out from the competition

Sustainability and the journey to B Corp certification

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellbeing, Work-related stress and Burnout – Celia experienced burnout first-hand, quitting her high-powered NHS Director role to begin her own business

Building a Successful Business that Runs without You

Your USP Recipe - Mix together your resources, things you care about, your life experience and your personality to create your unique selling point.