Cancer campaigner Roisin turns her illness into a business

Cancer battler Roisin Pelan has turned her condition into a business following the launch of a range of super-positive merchandise targeting the illness.

The 37-year-old mum, who has twice been diagnosed with breast cancer, has quit her job in a local hospital to market “Fighty Pants” after designing cards, keyrings, pins, bracelets and chemo gifts, all bearing a defiant message about about kicking the disease.

Fighty Pants merchandise designed by Roisin.

“The designs are all mine and I think they look great,” said Roisin before tackling a 25-mile Three Peaks challenge at the weekend with around 40 friends to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

“I decided to start this little business up prompted by my diagnosis. Two months ago we (with her partner Michael) decided I was going to leave my job at the hospital. I’ve worked there for eight years, but it had never been my intention to stay.

"But after everything I’ve been through and practically living at the hospital, either working or as a patient, I took my own advice and finally left.

“I’ve been working hard ever since, designing, ordering, making and loving every minute. My advice to others is do what you love, make the change, we’re only here once.”

Post columnist Roisin, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and, after being given the all-clear, the condition returned last year.

In June this year she and Michael were approved for adoption.