Cancelled acts are still willing to work with Preston's Guild Hall in future

Acts who had their shows cancelled after the Guild Hall in Preston went into administration are still open to performing there despite the disruption.



Several shows confirmed they would perform again at the venue if it were to re-open its doors.

Cloudbusting

The Guild Hall went into administration last month, resulting in a string of show cancellations and postponements.

Yesterday, the University of Central Lancashire announced it would no longer hold its graduation ceremonies at the venue.

This morning, however, Blackpool businessman Simon Rigby, the owner of the venue, said it was once again open for business.

But administrators, still dealing with the Guild Hall's financial difficulties, have directly contradicted Rigby's claim.

Despite the confusion, one act, "Cloudbusting" - a popular Kate Bush tribute act - said they would be happy to be booked to perform at the venue if it re-opened.

A spokesman for the act said: "We are absolutely open to any opportunity to come back."

Speaking about the shock closure, they said: "This kind of thing doesn't happen very often, but you have to do the best you can when it does."