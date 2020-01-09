Cafe's new home at Preston Market Hall - and florist moves in too

Have your say

A cafe which relocated within Preston market hall is set to reopen on Friday.

Brew + Bake has moved to a new corner unit, which backs onto Pickles. It was previously at the front of the hall.

Julie Fausset, owner of Brew + Bake

Julie Fausset, owner of Brew + Bake, said: “I am really excited for the future of my business within Preston Markets. The move has gone really well and I can’t wait to reveal the finished space and new menu.

“The larger area has allowed me to expand the seating area, creating a welcoming space for you to enjoy your breakfast, lunch, coffee and cakes.”

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for environment at Preston City Council, said: “It is great to see Brew + Bake expanding their business at Preston Markets.

The original location of Brew + Bake will be put on the market.

Another trader has also set up in the market this week. Preston Flowers previously operated in the indoor market and the St John’s Centre.