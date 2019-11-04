Butcher Dave's eggstra special thanks to his customers a year after he took over Chorley Market stall

A butcher whose popular town centre stall was closed when its parent company entered administration is marking one year of going it alone by giving back to his loyal customers.

Dave Critchley reopened the Gabbotts Farm butchers stall on Chorley Market last winter after Rotherham-based Crawshaws suddenly closed this and 34 other stores throughout the country in November 2018.

The stall, which was renamed to Critchley’s Farm by Dave, quickly reopened with Dave taking a major gamble by taking on the business, where he re-employed most of his original team behind the stall.

Now, to mark 12 months in business, the talented butcher and his team are marking a year of going it alone by presenting all customers with a free half a dozen eggs as a simple gesture to say thank you for the ongoing custom.

“It was on Halloween last year that I found out about Crawshaws,” explained Dave, from Penwortham. “I was out trick-or-treating with my two young girls when I got the statement. I thought I was going to be out on the street but customers said ‘why don’t you give it a go?’.

“Fellow market traders said the same and it give me the confidence, and now we’re going from strength to strength.”

Former chef Dave, who has been at the town centre stall for some 15-plus years, hopes to make it an annual tradition with a charitable aspect.

“I just want to thank the customers for coming to us,” Dave explained. Our suppliers have been really good, giving half towards the cost of the eggs. It will cost us money but it’s not about that. It’s been challenging, what with the Market Walk extension, the new M&S coming to town, and roadworks down Union Street. But the hope is that when it’s all open it will be great for Chorley town centre. Short term pain for long term gain.”

The eggs will be given away from Monday, November 11 - the one year anniversary is Friday, November 15. There will also be a small collection bucket on the stall.

“This year I thought I will do it for Cancer Research UK because everyone knows someone that has been affected by cancer,” said Dave.