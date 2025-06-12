Business leaders want to adopt three unitary authorities for Lancashire following event vote

Business leaders have voted in favour of adopting three unitary authorities covering Lancashire.

Lancashire is undergoing a government-driven local government reorganisation, aimed at replacing the current two-tier system with larger unitary authorities, potentially simplifying decision-making and improving service delivery.

Almost two-thirds (60%) of representatives polled at the special Future of Lancashire event today said the preferred option was to cut the 15 local authorities down to three

The Chamber-hosted event – sponsored by leading independent law firm Brabners and Fox Group - brought together decision-makers from across the county for an open discussion on the region’s local government direction, challenges, and opportunities with the county facing reorganisation.

Over 100 business leaders attended the event at Samlesbury Hotel

A six-person panel – featuring representatives from Blackburn-with-Darwen, Blackpool, South Ribble, Lancaster, Burnley and Preston – made their case for and against local government reorganisation before being grilled by the business community.

However, many businesses expressed frustration over the ongoing lack of clarity and momentum around regional governance and a failure to commit to one of the four scenarios presenting by Dr Adrian Wright from UCLan, who outlined the most likely options which stand before local authorities.

Questions were raised about a lack of cohesion between the 15 district authorities and concerns that Lancashire would be left without an elected mayor while neighbouring city regions pulled in billions in investment schemes.

Councillors on the panel responded by calling on businesses to keep their voices loud and consistent, urging them to engage with them, and the Chamber, as they continue to debate the subject before a decision, due to be made in November, when it’s presented to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Council leaders debate local government reorganisation atthe Chamber-hosted event

Nikki Whittle, partner, Brabners said: “The packed room and level of audience engagement at Thursday’s event were another clear signal that Lancashire businesses want to be part of the conversation about how the future structure of local government can best support the county’s long-term economic growth. It was refreshing to see them have one of the first real opportunities to give their views since the recent local elections.

“There is a formal deadline of November for Lancashire to submit its proposal for how it will organise itself into a smaller number of unitary authorities. However, recent government announcements of £15bn transport infrastructure investment outside London, including several significant projects across other areas of the North, highlight the county is in danger of being left behind economically as greater decision-making power and investment is handed over to local authorities.

“The county’s political leaders must urgently work with the business community and other local and central government leaders to co-create a structure which aligns investment with local economic priorities and skills. Brabners’ True North network, of more than 430 business leaders committed to supporting the future of the North, stands ready to play its part in this dialogue.”

Paul Fox, chief executive of Fox Group, said: “We welcome the Chamber’s role in helping steer this debate. It’s vital that the private sector has a voice in this process—and that our concerns and priorities are taken seriously.

“With the recent local elections behind us and growing pressure for better efficiency, accountability, and clarity in decision-making, the way Lancashire is governed is under the spotlight.”

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: "There is a real appetite from businesses to be part of shaping the future of Lancashire, but they need to see progress.

“Events like this demonstrate the value of honest dialogue between local authorities and the private sector – and the importance of turning that into action.

“The Chamber will now further survey its members following this morning’s results and feed the outcomes of the event into its ongoing policy work and continue lobbying for a clear, ambitious vision for Lancashire’s economic future.”

Feedback from attendees has suggested that they’d like the Chamber to facilitate a further session with local leaders, once more defined positions have been agreed between local authorities, which the Chamber has promised to make happen, with council support.