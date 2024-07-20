Business confidence boosted but more investment required in latest Lancashire economic results

By Nick Hyde
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2024, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Business confidence across the county has been boosted following the results of the latest quarterly economic survey (QES).

Data from Q2 show an improvement in domestic and international sales for the service sector, while manufacturing continues to plateau, with many businesses calling for investment from the new Labour government.

With inflation easing to target, the data shows profitability is improving in the service sector while manufacturing has seen a slight improvement when it comes to employment and cashflow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over half of firms who responded to the survey expect their turnover to increase while fewer companies are expected to increase their process on goods. However, the hospitality sector – which is a big employer in Lancashire – is expecting to up its costs due to inflationary pressures.

Lancashire Economic Breakfast at St Catherine's HospiceLancashire Economic Breakfast at St Catherine's Hospice
Lancashire Economic Breakfast at St Catherine's Hospice

While inflation remains the biggest external worry among businesses, the level of concern has fallen significantly. Around half (49%) of firms say they are more concerned about inflation than in the last quarter (58% in Q1). That’s returning to levels of concern last seen in 2021 and significantly below the 84% reported in Q2 2022, at the peak of the inflation crisis.

The QES is the largest UK private sector survey of businesses and a leading indicator of GDP growth which is watched by government policymakers, including HM Treasury and the Bank of England.

Babs Murphy, the Chamber's chief executive, expressed cautious optimism about the slight improvement shown in the results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “There is still significant progress needed before real confidence returns to Lancashire's business community.

“It is vitally important that the new Labour administration is prepared to listen to the Chamber and seriously take on board the issues which have been identified in the latest results which provides a crucial insight into the genuine concerns of companies throughout the county.”

Related topics:DataLancashireLabourBank of England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice