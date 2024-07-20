Business confidence boosted but more investment required in latest Lancashire economic results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Business confidence across the county has been boosted following the results of the latest quarterly economic survey (QES).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Q2 show an improvement in domestic and international sales for the service sector, while manufacturing continues to plateau, with many businesses calling for investment from the new Labour government.

With inflation easing to target, the data shows profitability is improving in the service sector while manufacturing has seen a slight improvement when it comes to employment and cashflow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half of firms who responded to the survey expect their turnover to increase while fewer companies are expected to increase their process on goods. However, the hospitality sector – which is a big employer in Lancashire – is expecting to up its costs due to inflationary pressures.

Lancashire Economic Breakfast at St Catherine's Hospice

While inflation remains the biggest external worry among businesses, the level of concern has fallen significantly. Around half (49%) of firms say they are more concerned about inflation than in the last quarter (58% in Q1). That’s returning to levels of concern last seen in 2021 and significantly below the 84% reported in Q2 2022, at the peak of the inflation crisis.

The QES is the largest UK private sector survey of businesses and a leading indicator of GDP growth which is watched by government policymakers, including HM Treasury and the Bank of England.

Babs Murphy, the Chamber's chief executive, expressed cautious optimism about the slight improvement shown in the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There is still significant progress needed before real confidence returns to Lancashire's business community.

“It is vitally important that the new Labour administration is prepared to listen to the Chamber and seriously take on board the issues which have been identified in the latest results which provides a crucial insight into the genuine concerns of companies throughout the county.”