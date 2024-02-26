Building society’s rainy day account makes for brighter outlook for cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Furness Building Society, which offers the easy access Community Account and has branches in Preston city centre as well as in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancaster and throughout South Cumbria, has just given the charity a donation of £10,838.82 to spend on projects to help patients on their treatment journey.

The amount, which is from its own funds, is based on the collective total savings held by customers, who opted to link their Community Account to Rosemere Cancer Foundation from a choice of other local good causes.

Preston branch manager Kate Bethell said: “We’re delighted to continue to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation through our Community Account. We are part of the same Lancashire and South Cumbria community served so well by Rosemere Cancer Foundation and we hope this payment can help it continue its great work.”

With this year’s donation and over the 14 years since it launched its Rosemere Community Account, Furness Building Society has given the charity a whopping £295,721.99.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are immensely grateful to Furness Building Society for its continued support.

“By offering its customers the opportunity to link their savings account to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the Furness and their customers, who choose to support us, have helped thousands of local cancer patients over the years and are continuing to help those in treatment now and in the future by enabling us to spend their donation on the latest hi-tech equipment and other services to make treatment as kind and effective as possible.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk